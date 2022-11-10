Elderly residents of Allambi Elderly Peoples Home in Dimboola are searching for a new home after the facility announced its closure.
Citing financial pressure and new aged care standards, the committee of management chair Ann Folkingham informed residents and their families on Thursday, November 10.
"Today we announce that after careful consideration and an external review of our operations and financial viability, the Committee of Management... have made the very difficult decision to close our residential aged care service," Ms Folkingham said in a statement.
"Allambi has struggled to remain financially viable for a number of years as the sector experienced increased legislative requirements, increasing operational costs and new standards including an increase in the number of staff required and has found it difficult to attract Registered Nurses due to a nationwide shortage of qualified staff."
The committee chair said an external independent financial review of the home, commissioned by the Department for Health and Aged Care, concluded the home was too small to be financially viable.
"The Committee has worked tirelessly with an aged care advisor over several months to explore alternate revenue streams and additional funding and have actively sought other approved providers to take over the operations to keep Allambi open," she said.
"Unfortunately, this has not produced any positive outcomes. The organisation has met with staff, residents and relatives to advise of the decision and provide detailed information about the ramifications of this decision. We will be supporting all involved while we undertake this process."
Ms Folkingham iterated that aged care staff and the Management Committee would work with residents and their families to find alternate accommodation before the home closes by February 1, 2023.
She added staff would be paid their full entitlements and assisted in gaining new employment.
"The organisation has always complied with its financial and prudential responsibilities and the accommodation bond's held by the service will be fully refunded to the relevant residents on their transfer to a new service," she said.
"The decision does not affect the retirement village units operated by the organisation, they will remain and will continue to operate the meals on wheels program at this stage."
For the past 27 years, Allambi Elderly Peoples Home has been managed by a voluntary management committee as a community-owned nonprofit.
"We would like to thank our staff for their continued tireless efforts to support the residents of the Allambi Residential Services and our residents and relatives for their understanding through what has been a very difficult decision," Ms Folkingham concluded.
