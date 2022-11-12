The Wimmera Mail-Times

Staggering 17 winners from 15 days of racing | The Run Home

By Peter Carter
November 12 2022 - 12:00pm
Warracknabeal's Shayne Fisher returned to the winner's circle. Picture supplied

Local Wimmera and District trainers combined with outer region trainers considered locals due to the week to week racing and trialling they commit to the club combined for a staggering 17 winners and 37 minor placings across a frantic 15 days where the club conducted five race meetings and 60 races.

