Local Wimmera and District trainers combined with outer region trainers considered locals due to the week to week racing and trialling they commit to the club combined for a staggering 17 winners and 37 minor placings across a frantic 15 days where the club conducted five race meetings and 60 races.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) litter siblings Cruisin Blaze and Cruisin Cherry continued their winning ways with a winning double for the litter siblings now boasting two wins and one second each over their last three starts.
Both dogs dominated from the outset on Monday setting up leads turning for home and winning well.
Cruisin Blaze was successful by the best part of three lengths in the Wimmera Mallee Vet Services Mixed Grade 6/7 over the 410m stopping the clock in 23:18sec.
Cruisin Cherry displayed her customary early speed in the CHS Group Grade 5 Heat running almost identical time to her brother she stopped the clock in a smart 23:19sec.
Both greyhounds have been impressive to date in the early part of their careers, Cruisin Cherry's record now reads fifteen starts for five wins and eight minor placings and Cruisin Blaze has greeted the starter eleven times for three wins and three minor placings.
The Fullerton Team took out the first race on the Monday program when Sweet Assassin led from start to finish in the 410m maiden event winning by one and a half lengths in 23:61sec continuing the success the Fullerton's are having with their Mepunga Blazer X Quick Kisses litter, bred, reared and raced by family.
Spit the Dummy for Rodney and Kerry Prowse (Red Cliffs) continued his winning ways taking out the Webbcon Marine 1-4 Win 485m event.
As the Dummy can do he missed the start and found himself midfield in heavy traffic going into the top corner, railing hard through the turn the Dummy hit the corner in fifth and emerged straightening for home as the leader, naturally strong he was never going to be run down and skipped away a three length winner in the time of 27:47sec over the 485m trip.
Spit the Dummy has been impressive in kicking off his career and his record now reads three wins and three minor placings from eight career starts.
Shayne Fisher (Warracknabeal) returned to the winner's circle with his charge Weipa producing a hard railing barnstorming come from behind finish taking out the 410m Grade 7 event by two - lengths in the smart time of 23:37sec. Fisher only trains a small team of dogs but is always around the mark in producing his fair share of winners.
Racing returns this Sunday during the midday timeslot followed by our regular Tuesday meeting, it would be great to see as many as the general public as possible on track especially on Sunday, entry is free.
