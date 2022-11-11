The Wimmera Mail-Times

ACU sends record numbers of students on teaching placements in rural schools

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:12pm, first published November 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third-year education student Lucy Zhu with pupil Zac Emmerson. Picture by Ben Fraser

Record numbers of student teachers are taking on placements in rural and regional schools as universities and educators seek to give them experience in small-school teaching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.