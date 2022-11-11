Record numbers of student teachers are taking on placements in rural and regional schools as universities and educators seek to give them experience in small-school teaching.
With regional, rural and remote schools struggling to attract new staff amid a national teacher shortage, it is hoped giving pre-service teachers a taste of life in regional communities will encourage them to return after they graduate.
Australian Catholic University third-year education student Lucy Zhu and second-year student Amy Smith are three weeks into placement at Horsham West and Haven Primary School's Haven campus.
"I grew up in inner Melbourne. So this is very new, very different for me, which is the reason why I am here," Ms Zhu said.
"Spending time at Haven has given me a clearer idea of what I want to do as an educator."
This placement is her first time with foundation pupils, which was an eye-opening experience.
"It's been a learning curve for myself and the children, because I didn't ever think I'd be teaching prep, but it's been lots of fun," she said.
While living in regional Victoria was a new experience for Ms Zhu, it was plain sailing for Echuca-based Ms Smith.
"I made the decision at the start of my course that I wanted to try and do as many replacements as possible," she said.
"I want to be teaching rurally after I graduate."
Nevertheless, there was still a learning curve for the second year student.
"I've been able to take a few full class lessons with lots of small groups activities," Ms Smith said.
"It's been really good with my supervising teacher because they are doing lots of assessment and testing. I've been able to sit in and test a couple of the kids and learn that the administrational jobs side of teaching that we don't get exposed to at uni."
"We have purposefully created placement hubs in areas that can be hard to staff to the benefit of our pre-service teachers and the wonderful schools in these communities," said Dr Matthew Zbaracki, Victorian head of ACU's School of Education.
Victorian hubs include Beaufort, Kyneton, Bendigo, Swan Hill and Gippsland.
ACU National Head of the School of Education Professor Donna King said the increase was due to a combination of students wanting to experience teaching in regional and rural areas, as well as ACU-led initiatives and new partnership programs.
"ACU and our students themselves recognise the importance of having placements in regional, rural, and remote areas, which aligns with our mission to educate pre-service teachers who are ready to serve communities most in need," Professor King said.
Despite the chaos that is the final month of school, both students are keen to continue their dreams of becoming teachers.
"I enjoyed see how hectic the job can be, but also just hearing teachers and staff celebrate the growth of the children makes everything worthwhile," Ms Zhu said
"This teaching block has definitely reaffirmed my passion for teaching," Ms Smith added.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
