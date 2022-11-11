The Wimmera Mail-Times

APS must be a model for workplaces

November 11 2022 - 9:00pm
The Labor government has introduced its bill to strengthen protections against sexual harassment in the workplace, having won the election promising to act on all the recommendations of the landmark Jenkins report, Respect@Work.

