Today, Natimuk's Lesley Coates celebrates a milestone most people can only dream about: her 100th birthday.
She has seen many changes throughout the century - from wars and conflict to growth progress.
Born on Tuesday, November 14, 1922, Lesley Mildred Coates was the fourth of Albert and Jesse Taylor's 11 children.
Although she was born in Subiaco, Western Australia, her family soon settled in the Wimmera.
"It took us a week to get from Subiaco to Natimuk, but the train had to travel to Melbourne first before we changed trains to come back to Natimuk," she said.
"When we stopped at a station, my sister Jean had to mind me while mum would go get food us."
The Taylors settled in Natimuk, where she attended the local school for several years, before moving to Noradjuha in 1930.
"Dad was a good shearer and farm worker," she said proudly.
"He had a block, maybe about 1200 acres, and when times were tough, Dad and my oldest brother would go out for a week to clear the block."
Meanwhile, Lesley and her youngest siblings attended Noradjuha State School, conveniently across the road.
"There were a lot of kids there those days - about 40 - and we had a lot of fun," she recalled.
"We played marbles and we played to win. If we were arguing, mum would come out, stand at the door and just look. Whoever was causing trouble - sometimes it was me - we would come inside and peel potatoes or set the table."
Lesley said she loved playing as a child, and it would form part of her favourite memories.
"We played whatever game was fashionable at the moment," she laughed.
"We didn't muck about."
At 13, Lesley received her merit certificate; on the same day, her youngest brother Angus was born, and at 14, she left school to work.
"There was no sitting around; we did house work or worked for the local farmers," she remembered.
"One of my younger sisters - Barbara - was the kind of person who would fight easily. She was working for a farm down the road, and they wanted her to start at 6am and milk the cows.
"She said 'I don't want to milk cows. I don't know how!' and they told her she had to do it. So she took off."
At 17 years old, Lesley was conscripted to work by the Australian government.
"We got the radio by this stage and mum would listen to it every day," she recalled.
"Mum burst into tears and said 'those poor young fellas'."
Despite being just 17, Lesley travelled to Mildura by rail to pick grapes.
"Picking grapes was an essential service," she said.
"About 100 of us went down to Ballarat at 10pm. By the time we got to Mildura, it was daylight. My younger sister and I went up with a traveller's aide to ensure we were alright.
"We didn't have anything to eat during the trip, but I do remember we had a cup of tea, some bread and butter, and some grapes to eat when we arrived."
Lesley and Jesse would travel to Mildura each season to pick grapes, which were later dried and put into ration packs for Australian and American soldiers.
In 1945, Lesley returned home and married Doug Coates, a former Noradjuha State schoolmate.
"We were married at the Noradjuha church, and Graham was born a year later, in October 1946.
"Graham would go on to have two children - Anthony and Rod - who would have two children of their own (Jocelen, Ayden, Josephine and Amy).
"We had a few sheep, chocks and there were lots of rabbits about those days."
Doug and Lesley would sell wool and meat, sew wheat bags, and skin rabbits to earn a living.
They would also grow vegetables or purchase fruit from Quantong to preserve for the leaner months.
In the 1950s, the family bought their first car - a Ford Model A.
"It was great. I didn't like riding horses. You had to be so careful with them," she said.
"But it took me a whole year to learn to drive. When I went in to get my licence, the police officer said 'I've seen you driving around'."
Even though Doug was blind, he would work on the car and drive around with the help of Graham.
"When Graham was a little bit older, Doug would sit Graham on his knee to work the steering wheel," she revealed.
By the 1960s, electricity and telecommunications came to the area, which Lesley said was life-changing.
"We had three telephones in Noradjuha; the post office and two shops. That was it," she said.
"That wasn't too bad for a start. We had to walk to the shop to make a phone call.
"Over the years, we bought a TV, a portable air cooler and installed lighting.
"We got an electric refrigerator, which was better than the kerosene one. We thought that was wonderful.
"Then we bought a deep freeze. Now we would have ice cream and kill our own sheep and store them."
As times changed, Lesley started working at the Natimuk hospital, first commuting from Noradjuha before she and Doug moved into town in the 1970s.
In 1990, Doug had a stroke, and Lesley devoted her time to caring for him until he passed away in 1995.
After his death, she moved into her current home and kept busy as a Red Cross volunteer, Senior Citizens president and Natimuk Show committee member.
Upon reflecting on her milestone birthday, Lesley recalled her extraordinary life.
"I would have said electricity had the biggest change in my life, but I think injections were just as important," she declared.
"Polio - we all raced in for injections. We ran in for injections for TB. We would have died of COVID if it wasn't for the injections. I told Dr Grenfell (Dr Rob Grenfell, former-Natimuk resident and current Grampians Health disease expert) that I had never been to the hospital since Graham was born in 1946.
"What's the secret to a long life? Do not die."
