The magnificence of Mallee was on display last week at Parliament House.
Hundreds of Parliamentarians and staff were treated to the delights of Mallee's local produce on Wednesday night as part of the Magnificent Mallee Showcase, hosted by Member for Mallee Anne Webster.
"It was a fantastic evening where Members and Senators from across Australia got a taste of what makes Mallee so great," Dr Webster said.
"It was also a great opportunity for Mallee businesses to network and showcase their brands to a very receptive audience."
The House of Representatives Courtyard was teeming with activity as politicians perused the various goods from producers from every corner of Mallee.
"I received so many compliments from Parliamentary colleagues about the evening and the lovely produce on hand," Dr Webster said.
"Many told me they cannot wait for the next time we hold an event like this, some talked to me about coming to Mallee for a holiday instead of the Gold Coast.
"This is a proud moment for Mallee and all our producers. Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
