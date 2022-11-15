Junior Hornets fire at Horsham Tournament

The Horsham Hornets' juniors have continued their stellar representative form, with a brilliant showing at the Horsham Tournament on November 11-13.
Of 14 Horsham teams that competed across the weekend, five won their divisions, two came runner-up and another five earned finals berths.
Horsham's Under 14 Girls A finished second in their division, but eventually emerged victorious in a tense grand final with Hamilton by just four points, winning 21 to 17.
Under 14 Girls B finished top of the table, and dispatched Warrnambool 17-12 to claim the division championship.
Maya Przibilla top scored in the win with 9 points.
Meanwhile, both Under 16 Boys teams also won, defeating Hamilton and Terang.
Under 16 Boys A lost to Hamilton by two points (35-33) in the group stage, but peaked when it counted to demolish the Hurricanes by 31 points in the grand final, 56-25.
Micah Livingstone top scored with 23 points, while Ethan Worthy added 15 of his own.
Under 16 Boys B went undefeated during the group stage, but Terang proved to be a worthy opponent in the grand final.
The Hornets had to work hard for the win, emerging victors by just two points - 41 to 39.
Jaxon Crooks led the way for the Hornets with 12 points, followed by Harrison Millar with 10 and Lewis Hofmaier with 8.
The Under 18 Girls defeated Colac in their division to be crowned champions.
In the tournament's second round, the Kookas defeated the Hornets by 18 points, but weren't able to hold onto that form when it counted.
Horsham overran the table-toppers, winning 29 to 20, with Jarrah Martin scoring 10 points and Makai Smith contributing 7.
Meanwhile, the Under 14 Boys A lost to an undefeated Echuca outfit in their grand final, while the Under 16 Girls A were pipped at the post by Colac.
Both Under 12 Girls teams made it to the semi finals and went down in thrillers, while the Under 16 Girls B were undone by Portland in a semi final.
Horsham's Under 18 Boys sides both made the finals, with Portland knocking team A out in the quarter finals, while team B lost a semi final to Warrnambool.
Overall, it was the best performance by any of the clubs who took part in the competition, with Colac's three division wins being the next best.
Hamilton took two divisions, as did Portland, while Warracknabeal, Warrnambool and Echuca all won a division each.
The wins cement Horsham's dominant representative form following the Hamilton Tournament in October, where four teams emerged victorious - Under 16 Girls A, Under 16 Girls B, Under 18 Boys A and Under 18 Boys B.
Horsham Hornets president Jon Fitzgerald was thrilled with how the tournament went.
"It was probably one of the biggest tournaments we've run, possibly the biggest, with the number of teams," Fitzgerald said, noting that basketball wasn't the only winner. "Everything was just great, the people it brings to the area, the money it brings to the town and then the results on the court speak for themselves. Everyone had a great time, performed really well and all in all, it was just an awesome weekend."
Fitzgerald said he was glad the Hornets were able to help the local community.
"It's not just about us, it's about the wider community... success comes from any many different angles," Fitzgerald said. "At the end of the day, the town of Horsham's the winner, the local community is the winner."
It's success that all involved are keen to replicate.
"It's a lot of planning and a lot of work... we'll start planning next year's tournament basically from now," Fitzgerald said.
The next junior tournament for the Hornets will be in Shepparton on December 3 to December 4.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
