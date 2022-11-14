Elections by the numbers

With early voting in the state election commencing today, most campaign promises by the major parties have been announced in what has been an intense and, at times, acrimonious struggle between the major parties.
There are two weeks to run until election day.
As expected, the large gulf that previously existed between the coalition parties and Labor has shrunk.
However, according to the two latest opinion polls, Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper, and a poll conducted for the Australian Financial Review (AFR), Labor is still on track to win a third consecutive term in government, albeit with a narrowed majority.
Newspoll shows the Labor party ahead 54/46 on a two-party preferred basis, while the AFR poll gives the Labor party a 56/44 lead.
While the Legislative Assembly is the house where government is won or lost, and therefore the main focus of the election, the upper house, the Legislative Council, plays an important role as a house of review.
Essentially this means that it can review and amend or reject legislation (apart from the budget bills) passed by the Legislative Assembly.
Consequently, the composition of the upper house is important.
In 2003 the Bracks Labor government changed the Victorian constitution so that upper house elections would be made more democratic.
The upper house now consists of eight regions each electing five candidates on a proportional representation basis.
To get elected a candidate requires 16.7 per cent of the vote in a region.
To cast a valid vote an elector must place a '1' in any of the groups listed above the line OR number candidates below the line from '1' to '5' in order of preference.
Unlike other states it is not possible in Victoria to determine preferences for parties or groups if you vote above the line.
All the groups and parties above the line are required to register with the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) a Group Voting Ticket (GVT) that indicates where a particular group wishes its preferences to be distributed.
Once counting commences the VEC then allocates these preferences according to the respective GVTs.
Despite the 2003 upper house changes the failure of the government to get rid of GVTs remains a blight on having a truly democratic voting system in the upper house.
Victoria remains the only state to persist with this.
It enables 'preference whispering' whereby minor parties can effectively swap preferences and get one or more of their number elected with a minimal amount of first preferences.
For example, in the 2018 state election, the Greens won 9.3 per cent of the state-wide upper house vote but only had one candidate elected, whereas three parties with just 1.5 per cent of the vote were successful.
The composition of the upper house at present is: 18 Labor, Coalition 11, 1 Green, 3 Derryn Hinch's Justice Party, 2 Liberal Democrats, 1 Shooters Fishers and Farmers, 1 Fiona Patten's Reason Party, 1 Sustainable Australia and 1 Transport Matters Party.
Previously I mentioned the importance of demographic changes in particular seats.
A different type of demographic change to the 'tree-changers and sea-changers' is evident in a number of traditional Labor seats.
Melton, Werribee, Cranbourne and Point Cook (formerly Altona) have all experienced quite phenomenal population growth in recent years.
Many of the new voters in these seats do not have a tradition of voting Labor.
It would not be a surprise to see at least one of these seats change hands.
Issues to do with the efficacy of some political advertising in this campaign have raised the interest of some commentators.
Political advertising, unlike advertising for goods and services, is not concerned with increasing demand for a product.
Rather it serves to shore up a party's core vote while negating that of their opponents.
In reality voters view political advertisements through their own political prisms.
A Liberal ad attacking the Labor party is seen by a Labor voter with general distain and vice versa.
The Liberal party ad which refers to Daniel Andrews as a 'p...k' and attempts to garner favour with anti-vaxers and those opposed to the pandemic lockdowns, in my opinion, steps over the line of legitimate comment.
However, these types of advertisements are not illegal.
Their purpose is to garner extra votes from undecided voters who may vote on a whim at election time.
This type of extreme negativity in political advertisements is evidence of the lengths to which some political players are willing go to in order to win the election.
