Elections by the numbers

By Ian Tulloch
November 14 2022 - 11:30am
The Victorian Electoral Commission conducted ballot draws on Friday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

With early voting in the state election commencing today, most campaign promises by the major parties have been announced in what has been an intense and, at times, acrimonious struggle between the major parties.

