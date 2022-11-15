The Wimmera Football Netball League has announced their 2023 fixture with some tantalising clashes scheduled for round one.
The season is set to begin on April 7, with the traditional Good Friday clash between longtime rivals Ararat and Stawell.
The following week, reigning premiers Minyip-Murtoa face 2022 finalists Horsham, while fellow finalists Stawell face off against the Southern Mallee Giants, who finished last season in formidable fashion, barely missing finals.
In a boost for the league, Horsham will host a game of football and netball every round except two; round seven and round 15.
The traditional ANZAC Day clash between Horsham and the Horsham Saints will have added spice, being a grand final rematch in the A Grade netball.
However, fans will have to wait until round seven for a grand final rematch in the senior football between Minyip-Murtoa and Ararat.
Good Friday (Friday April 7)
Round 1 (Saturday April 15)
Round 2 (Saturday April 22)
ANZAC Day Clash (Sunday April 23)
Round 3 (Saturday April 29)
Round 4 (Saturday May 6)
Round 5 (Saturday May 13)
Round 6 (Saturday May 20)
Round 7 (Saturday May 27)
Round 8 (Saturday June 3)
LEAGUE BYE
Round 9 (Saturday June 17)
Round 10 (Saturday June 24)
Round 11 (Saturday July 1)
Pelican Cup (Sunday July 2)
Round 12 (Saturday July 8)
Round 13 (Saturday July 15)
Round 14 (Saturday July 22)
Round 15 (Saturday July 29)
Round 16 (Saturday August 5)
Round 17 (Saturday August 12)
Round 18 (Saturday August 19)
Finals Series
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
