Grampians Health Horsham has once again proven its status as a centre of excellence for providing exceptional care to stroke patients by winning a national award for the third year running.
Wimmera Base Hospital has been named one of 12 hospitals across Australia to receive an Excellence Award in the 2022 Australian Stroke Coalition Quality Stroke Service Awards.
The awards, announced at the 31st Annual Scientific Meeting of the Stroke Society of Australasia, recognise Australia's top hospitals in delivery of quality, evidence-based stroke treatment and care.
Excellence is measured by hospitals that achieve nine best-practice stroke treatment and care benchmarks, including treatment with thrombolysis (blood clot-dissolving treatment) within an hour of hospital arrival, the provision of stroke unit care and a care plan at the time of discharge.
Grampians Health stroke care coordinator Deidre Rennick said she was proud of the health service's record in treating and caring for stroke patients.
"Not only does WBH have a dedicated stroke coordinator but we also have immediate access to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine Program, which enables us to connect directly to a neurologist for advice on how to proceed with treatment," Ms Rennick said.
"Small is better, in terms of the time to get someone from coming in the door to having their CT scan, to being able to know what type of stroke they're having and what's the most appropriate treatment for them.
"There is also the ability to administer clot-busting medications here so we can get patients in, diagnose and treat them very quickly and that's where small sites have a big advantage over your large Metro hospitals.
"And time is brain - that's the key. The quicker you can get that blood supply restored, the better chance the person has for recovery."
Ms Rennick attributed the success of the hospital's stroke care to the great team work of paramedics, nurses, doctors and the radiology department.
Grampians Health Regional Director Hospitals, West Carolyn Robertson said she was extremely proud of the teams involved.
"This is a wonderful achievement with excellent outcomes for our patients who have had a stroke," Ms Robertson said.
Wimmera Base Hospital was one of only three Victorian hospitals to be recognised for the achievement.
