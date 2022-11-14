Mbofana half-century leads Homers to big win over Jung | HCA R7

Homers have found form with a scintillating 55-run win over the Jung Tigers at Dimboola Road Oval.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first under a cloudy sky.
A wobbly start left Homers 2-13, before Mark Mbofana stepped up and blasted a half-century from 63 deliveries, including two fours and a six.
Mbofana was able supported by opener Patty Mills (35 from 76 deliveries), as the two combined for an 81-run stand.
That was until Mbofana found himself caught by Connor Lawson off the bowling of Angus Adams, however Mills soldiered on, building a 30-run partnership with Simon Hopper (33 from 49 deliveries, three boundaries).
When Mills eventually fell, run out by Brenton Hallam, Homers were 4-124 and still in a strong position.
However, the Tigers began to chip away at the Homers' lineup, with Jason Kannar falling for 3, caught by Adams and bowled by Lawson, moments before Gibson Perry had his stumps rattled by David Puls.
Hopper, along with quickfire runs from Baxter Perry (23 from 18, including three boundaries and a maximum) steadied the ship, until Hopper was bowled by David Puls.
A run later Perry fell too, however Joey Nagorcka (18 from 14 balls, two fours) and a stoic John Officer (5 from 16 deliveries) gave Homers one last push, to finish the innings on 8-195.
David Puls was the pick of the Tigers' bowlers, with 3-20, while skipper Tyler Puls was handy with 2-39.
It was always going to be tough run chase for the Tigers, however after a promising start cracks began to appear for the home side.
The Tigers struggled to build a lynchpin partnership, losing wickets regularly as Homers' attack probed Jung's batting lineup.
Opener Brenton Hallam top scored with 30, including four boundaries, with Angus Adams scoring 28 and Brad Jensz 20.
The only other batsman to reach triple figures for the Tigers was Martyn Knight with 20 not out.
Simon Hopper did much of the damage, finishing the day with impressive figures of 5-17, while Jason Kannar took 2-33, and Mark Mbofana (1-5), Joey Nagorcka (1-17) and Gibson Perry (1-8), all took one wicket each.
In the other A Grade match of the round, West Wimmera and Rup-Minyip shared the points at Davis Park.
Batting first, Rup-Minyip made 7-179 and the Warriors scored 2-108 in reply before play was abandoned.
Connor Weidemann and Mitch Dahlenburg both notched half centuries.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
