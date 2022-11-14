Dimboola stretch lead with Sunnyside and City in pursuit

Dimboola have stretched their lead over the Wimmera Weekend Pennant Division 1 competition, with a comprehensive win over Coughlin Park after seven rounds.
The visitors won every rink, defeating Coughlin Park 16-0 (70 shots to 55), to go two wins clear atop the Division 1 ladder.
Meanwhile, Nhill comfortably defeated Goroke-Edenhope, 16-0 (77-49) at home, to ease into fifth spot, and put pressure on the top four.
The home side had the better of each rink, with the visitors never closer than eight shots.
Reigning champions Horsham City have returned from their road trip with a strong 16-0 (92-46) win over Kaniva.
The visitors won each rink in style, the first by 20 shots, the second by 10 and the third by 14, to keep a tight grip on third spot.
Elsewhere, Sunnyside saw off a challenge from contenders Horsham Golf, triumphing by just one shot in a thriller, 14-2 (69-68).
The home side won the first two rinks in dramatic style, 26-23 and 27-25, before the Horsham Golf took the last 20-16.
The result means Sunnyside remain in second spot on the ladder, with Horsham Golf in fourth as a close race forms behind leaders Dimboola.
In division 2, Sunnyside 2 defeated Coughlin Park 2, 14-2 (69-54), while Dimboola 2 were defeated by Goroke-Edenhope 2 in a thriller, 12-4 (70-68).
Nhill 2 defeated Horsham City 2, 15-1 (80-62), while Natimuk got the better of Coughlin Park 3, 12-4 (77-68) and Sunnyside 3 lost to Horsham Golf 2, 16-0 (87-65).
At the end of the round, Nhill 2 and Horsham City 2 are locked at six wins apiece at the top of the table, with Nhill slightly ahead on points, 93 to 89, however Horsham City have a greater percentage.
In division 3, Sunnyside 4 defeated Horsham City, 14-2 (61-48), while Dimboola 3 beat Nhill 4, 16-0 (68-36) and Coughlin Park 4 lost to Horsham City 3, 14-2 (79-49).
Horsham City 3 remain a game ahead on the ladder, with Sunnyside 4 hot on their heels.
