Strong pairings move into next round | Midweek Bowls

The Wimmera Bowls Playing Area has completed its section of the Ladies' and Men's State 60 and over Pairs Championship with the winners being the Horsham City Bowling Club Pairs of Betty Cozens and Sandra Knight (s) in the Ladies' and Govan Bellinger and Kevin Clyne in the Men's section.
In the Finals, Knight and Cozens defeated the Horsham Sunnyside combination of Jill Coutts and Norma Hair (s), and Clyne and Bellinger defeated Bob Schneider and Phill Henseleit (s) from the Nhill Bowling Club.
The Ladies' and Men's winners will now play against winners from the Grampians, North Central and North Wimmera Playing Areas in December.
Horsham City Bowling Club also completed its Ladies' Championship Pairs during the week.
The winners were Cheryl McDonald and Betty Cozens (s) who defeated Beverly Bretag and Sandra Knight (s) in final.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.