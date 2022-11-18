The Wimmera Mail-Times

Strong pairings move into next round | Midweek Bowls

Updated November 18 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Left: Over 60s winners Sandra Knight and Betty Cozens in the Ladies' with Govan Bellinger and Kevin Clyne in the Men's. Right, ladies' bowls winners Cheryl McDonald and Betty Cozens. Supplied pictures.

The Wimmera Bowls Playing Area has completed its section of the Ladies' and Men's State 60 and over Pairs Championship with the winners being the Horsham City Bowling Club Pairs of Betty Cozens and Sandra Knight (s) in the Ladies' and Govan Bellinger and Kevin Clyne in the Men's section.

