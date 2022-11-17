Yendall claims Donald Cup in emphatic style

Riding on Glassey Miss, Horsham jockey Dean Yendall claimed the Donald Cup in emphatic style on Sunday, November 13.
Under an overcast sky, the veteran hoop put on the performance that blew the competition away as he surged a length ahead of second-placed Dr Dee Dee with more than 400m to go to claim the $38,500 prize.
Kiwi sprinter Lucky Decision rounded out the top three, while Irish racer Cormorant wasn't far behind in fourth.
Glassey Miss's trainer Symon Wilde was over the moon with the win by Glassey Miss in Sunday's Donald Cup. .
"I was quietly confident Glassey Miss would run well in the Donald Cup," he said.
"Her previous run over the Flemington carnival was quite good. I thought the Donald Cup was a bit easier than the Flemington race.
"Glassey Miss has been a wonderful horse for her connections. She's won eight of her 28 starts and I don't think she's finished just yet. We've got plenty of options open to her going forward."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
