There was plenty of highlights in the HCA Optus Junior Competition last Friday night. The action began at Nhill with their clash against Horsham Saints Red. The new zinger bails were in action for the first time and Nhill's Jobe Dickinson wasted no time in trying them hitting off stump with the first delivery of the game. The actioned continued with Byron Merrett collecting a hat trick to finish with the amazing figures of 3-0 from two overs.
Over at Murtoa the Renegades got off to a flyer with Jarvis Mitchell 26 (19) and Riley Downer 21 (17) helping to post 105 against the Bullants with Angus Slatter 2-8 the pick of the bowlers. The young Bullants couldn't build partnerships against some miserly bowling to finish with 8-45 in reply.
Downer 2-3 and Anthony McCarty 2-8 tightening the screws.
Albert Schorback 21 (17) lead Blackheath Dimboola on a run feast against the Saints Black side finish with 2-141.
In reply Nash McKenzie of debut with 17 (15) was the leading Saints batter as they finished all out for 60.
There was no action in the U16 competition last weekend with their scheduled 40-over Sunday games upset again by the weather gods.
Here's hoping for a full round of action this week.
Round five kicks off tonight, with the Under 14 division Jung Tigers Black take on Blackheath-Dimboola. Dunmunkle host Nhill, while Horsham Saints Red and Black face off. Homers Red host the Bullants at Sunnyside.
On Saturday in the Under 12 comp, West Wimmera host Blackheath-Dimboola. Homers and Horsham Saints clash at Sunnyside, while the Bullants host the Jung Tigers Black. Dunmunkle Red face Jung Tigers Yellow at Dimboola Road Oval.
On Sunday in the Under 16 comp, the Mountain Ants host Homers White, while Dunmunkle host Colts. Meanwhile, Homers Red and Horsham Saints will go head to head at Coughlin Park.
