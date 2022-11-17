The Wimmera Mail-Times

Juniors add a real zing to tight matches | R4 report

By Andrew Sostheim
November 18 2022 - 9:00am
Bryon Merrett scored a hat trick in round four. Picture supplied.

There was plenty of highlights in the HCA Optus Junior Competition last Friday night. The action began at Nhill with their clash against Horsham Saints Red. The new zinger bails were in action for the first time and Nhill's Jobe Dickinson wasted no time in trying them hitting off stump with the first delivery of the game. The actioned continued with Byron Merrett collecting a hat trick to finish with the amazing figures of 3-0 from two overs.

