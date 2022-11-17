Epic clash will determine outright leader | Central Wimmera tennis

In the Pennant division, Central Park and Kalkee are locked in a tight race for top spot at the conclusion of round 6, with both teams sitting on four wins apiece.
Central Park's roadtrip to face Drung South ended in a narrow victory, with the visitors emerging 7-5 (78 games to 71) winners.
Kalkee were clinical against St Michael's, winning 8-4 (78 games to 64).
The results set up a titanic clash between Central Park and Kalkee this weekend to decide who will claim top spot outright for the near future.
In the A Special competition, table toppers Natimuk stretched their lead over the competition with a strong win over Drung South, 11-3 (100 games to 60).
Hot on Natimuk's heels, second placed Horsham Lawn Thompson defeated Telangatuk East 11-3 (101 games to 73).
Meanwhile, there was a match of sevens between Brimpean and Homers.The teams were tied at seven sets each, with the game going down to a count back - with Homers winning by just seven games, 82-75.
Elsewhere, Central Park saw off a challenge from Haven 11-3 (105 games to 54) and Kalkee defeated Horsham Lawn Dorman in a closer game than the scoreboard suggested, 10-4 (93 games to 72).
In A Grade, Horsham Lawn Bardell pinched top spot after a top of the table clash with Haven, defeating the visitors 8-4 (83 games to 65).
Central Park defeated Drung South 8-4 (85 to 57) and Horsham Lawn O'Connor dispatched Homers 7-5 (73 games to 58).
In B Special, Central Park have held onto top spot with a 7-5 (79 games to 62) win over third-placed Natimuk.
Second-placed St Michael's comfortably defeated Laharum, 9-3 (86 games to 44), while Horsham Lawn defeated Haven, 8-4 (87 games to 50).
In round seven, Horsham Lawn face St Michael's, Central Park face Laharum and Natimuk pay Haven.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
