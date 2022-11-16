Tomorrow
Edenhope
The Edenhope Ag Show will commence at Edinburgh Road & Anne Street. The event will promote the region's strong agricultural sector. For more information about the show people can call: 0404 010 582.
Tomorrow
Pomonal
Pomonal Hall and Recreation Committee in collaboration with Budja Budja Neighbourhood House will host a garage sale at the town's community hall. The event will commence from 9am - 2pm. For more information about the event people can call: 0417883445 or 0405 993 763.
Tomorrow
Horsham
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. The show will commence at 8pm and will have a variety of classic hits for patrons to enjoy. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au.
Tomorrow
Pomonal
Pomonal Community Hall will be hosting a garage sale this Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Those interested in putting their old goodies up for sale can contact Andrea on 0405 993 763 to book their free site. The event will be run by Pomonal Hall and Recreation Committee in collaboration with Budja Budja Neighbourhood House.
November 25
Horsham
Musician Eric Bogle will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Bogle is an internationally known and respected songwriter. For nearly 40 years he has toured the world with his music, inflicting his songs on innocent bystanders from outback Australia to the streets of New York and many places in between. Tickets for the event will cost $69. For more information about the event people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/eric-bogle-2/.
November 26
Horsham
Music group HeadRusH will perform at the Victoria Hotel at 9pm. The group will play a variety of genres such as pop, rock, and retro hits from the '70s. Entry is free. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/horsham/headrush-live-the-vic/200023151025559.
November 30
Horsham
Comedian Nelly Thomas will host a seminar at Horsham Town Hall at 6pm about gender equity. The event is a reflection and networking opportunity to discuss importance in early years service play in promoting gender equity and preventing violence against women and children. Tickets for the event will cost $10, for more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/nelly-thomas-on-gender-equity-in-the-early-years/.
