The Wimmera Mail-Times

Residents invited to community tea to discuss changes, upcoming season

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vectis Rural Fire Brigade invites the community to the Quantong Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, November 23. Picture supplied

The Vectis Rural Fire Brigade will be holding a community tea and meeting at the Quantong Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, November 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.