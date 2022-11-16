The Vectis Rural Fire Brigade will be holding a community tea and meeting at the Quantong Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, November 23.
Kicking off at 6.30pm, residents are invited to attend and discuss the best ways to prepare their properties for the coming fire season.
CFA staff will also be in attendance to also explain the new Fire Danger Rating System.
The free barbecue will be provided by the Horsham Salvation Army emergency service team.
The meeting is particularly aimed at new residents of Quantong and Vectis to come along and meet their fire brigade.
Both the Vectis Fire Tanker and the Ultra-Lite Fire Truck will be on display at the reserve.
Further Information, contact Brigade secretary Mark Radford on 0427 840 324.
For more information about the new Fire Danger Rating System, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.
