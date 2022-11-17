Bullants out to maintain strength | HCA R8 preview

In round eight, the Bullants will look to continue their unbeaten start to the year when they head to City Oval to take on the Tigers.
It will be the first game played at City Oval so far this season, after bad weather delayed preparations and the start of the season.
The reigning minor premiers have looked dangerous so far this season, with Cec Hopper Medallist Tony Caccaviello leading the attack, while skipper Matt Combe has begun the year in brilliant touch, averaging 87 after the Bullants' first two matches of the season.
However, it's not just the old guard finding form in season 2022-23, as rising stars such as Kobi and Heath Lang have stepped up to take their share of wickets.
In his first two A Grade matches, Kobi Lang has taken three wickets at an average of just 10.33, and a strike rate of 16.
Jung face an uphill climb to claim their first win of the season.
While showing moments of brilliance and fielding well, Tigers have struggled to build partnerships without the skills of batsman Grant Connelly, the Tigers best bat from 2021-22.
However, David Puls' form with the ball has been handy for the Tigers, with the veteran averaging just 14, including figures of 3-20 against Rup-Minyup.
In the other A Grade match of the round, two in-form sides collide in Rup-Minyip and Homers.
The reigning premiers are still searching for their second win of the season after their round seven match against West Wimmera was abandoned.
Young gun Connor Weidemann was in fine form with the bat, after notching a classy half-century, and the wicket of Warriors' opener Brad Alexander.
Daniel Schaper has also proven himself to be indispensable to the reigning premiers, averaging a monstrous 124 after hitting two potentially match-saving half-centuries in a row without being dismissed.
However, Homers are no pushovers with Simon Hopper being in great touch with the ball, and Mark Mbofana impressive with the bat.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
