Rural councils seek fresh fund to cope with future disasters

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:20pm, first published 6:30pm
Unsealed roads surrounding Roger Trewick's property in Elmore were unpassable. Picture supplied.

Rural Councils Victoria is calling for a dedicated rural "Build Back Better" fund in the wake of the ongoing floods crisis across the state.

