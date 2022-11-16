The Centre for Participation is visualising a productive future after establishing a community-focused, post-pandemic foundation in the past 12 months.
Organisation leaders aim to expand its café without borders, secure additional MyCareCrew work opportunities and enhance its aged care programs following a successful AGM last week.
Centre for Participation executive officer Robbie Millar said the organisation is optimistic about the following year.
"There's three key enterprises that we're looking at solidifying and growing," he said.
"That's our laneway cafe without borders, the MyCareCrew - a gardening and and cleaning work experience - and a food hub, which is our newest enterprise we're about to launch.
"Our other big change that we're working on in the next 12 months is related to the work we do to support older people to live independently. There's a support at home changes, which is the federal government funded Commonwealth Home Support Programme.
"That's all to change in the next 18 months and there will be a new support at home program. We're going to have to do a lot of work in the next 12 months to get ready for those changes."
Mr Millar said the large crowd at the November 9 meeting enjoyed a more entertaining AGM than in previous years.
"We were able to showcase our migrant learners with a cultural performance," he said.
"Some dressed up in traditional costumes and they did a dance for the for the audience.
"That was quite pleasing to see some of the work in action."
Held at Federation University, where the centre operates its laneway café, the AGM celebrated the program's expansion.
"We've got a strong partnership with Federation University. It's been a really strong partnership from our end that has help us stabilise and grow that that part of our enterprise," Mr Millar said.
"In this financial year, we're looking at growing that partnership and utilising some of their space there to grow food. It's a big project we're looking forward to this year."
Thanks to funding from VicHealth, the expansion would allow the centre to utilise the campus' hot house to grow produce.
The Cafe without Border is located at 289 Baillie St within Building M.
The AGM celebrated the growth of the Centre for Participation's MyCareCrew, which won a Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions tender to provide grounds maintenance at the Grains Innovation Park.
"Our MyCareCrew, which supports people with the disability into meaningful work experience [won] that tender," he said.
"We're going to start that work [in January 2023] and hopefully grow the MyCareCrew brand into bigger opportunities."
Mr Millar said changes to the Commonwealth Home Support Programme are an opportunity to redefine how the Centre for Participation operates in the sector.
"[We operate] MyCareCrew, which consists of meals, community transport, social support, and gardening.
"MyCareCrew not only do we tenders for [Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions], they do gardening for older people to help them live at home longer, as well as cleaning services and minor maintenance.
"We've got to solidify and work out our market share in those spaces."
The chief executive said while changes to the Commonwealth Home Support Programme were complicated, they were necessary.
"With the the aged care reforms, the aged care standards, and the quality of care review, they've got fairly solid grounds for changing it," he noted.
"As a provider, that means we've got a significant chunk of work we need to do to be ready for those changes.
"But we're not the only one ... there's plenty of organisations around the country grappling with the changes as well.
"We just have to move through it and and find our place in it."
For more information about the Centre for Participation, go to https://centreforparticipation.org.au, visit 39 Urquhart Street, Horsham, or call 03 5382 5607.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
