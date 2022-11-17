Country Shows are also the platform for innovation and education...- Dr Anne Webster
Country shows are part of the fabric of Mallee towns. For many communities they are the single biggest event of the year.
Labor has ripped that fabric by scrapping funding for the Agricultural Shows Development Grants Program.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said $14 million in funding for Ag shows was being "reprioritised". What it does show is that regional Australia isn't Labor's priority. On top of scrapping infrastructure funding, they now hit our shows.
Ag shows generate a massive $1 billion annually in economic benefits, promoting new technologies and high-quality produce.
For some communities and charities, agricultural shows are the financial boost they need to get them through the year.
Think of your local sporting club manning the gate to raise much needed funds, or the Lions Club donut van you see at many of these events.
Scrapping funding puts the whole event in jeopardy and this flows on to local volunteer groups.
Country Shows are also the platform for innovation and education, showcasing Australia's food and fibre while promoting tourism.
Labor needs to explain why it diminishes the importance and value of regional and rural Australia.
What are these "other priorities"?
The Agricultural Shows Development Grants Program funding was on top of $20 million previously provided by the Coalition Government for 122 shows to build new pavilions and exhibition areas, install seating, shade and weather protection, upgrade accessibility, improve public safety and animal welfare and upgrade power and energy efficiency.
This funding included more than $1.2 million between the Horsham Agricultural Society, Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society and the Cohuna and District Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Society. We should not be surprised but Labor has shown absolute contempt for the regions on all fronts yet again.
