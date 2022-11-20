Horsham reelects mayor, first ever deputy mayor

History was made at Thursday night's statutory meeting, with Horsham Rural City Council creating the position of deputy mayor and electing Cr Penny Flynn into the role.
Cr Robyn Gulline also returned as Horsham Rural City Council's Mayor for a third consecutive term in near-unanimous fashion.
An absolute majority of all but two councillors - Cr Claudia Haenel and Cr Ian Ross - voting for Cr Gulline, who previously led the Council in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Deputy mayor Cr Flynn also received an absolute majority to be elected into the role.
Cr Gulline and Cr Flynn will serve 12-month terms in their respective roles.
Upon being relected, Cr Gulline said she would continue to advocate on behalf of Horsham Rural City Council.
"I will continue to represent our community, and work with the council group to deliver on our council priorities," Cr Gulline said.
"I'll be trying to represent the community the best way I can and hopefully get all the funding that we need to do all the things that are really important if are going to grow and develop as a regional city."
Ms Gulline said that while being mayor was critical, the Council worked best as a unit.
"I'm one of seven, I'm a councillor first and foremost and have the honour of being leader, but we are a collective and we are working very hard for the betterment of our community now and into the future."
Cr Gulline said creating the deputy mayor position was a "wonderful" idea.
"We had a really long chat about it as a group; there's been times over the last couple of years where it would have been really helpful to have had a deputy," Cr Gulline said.
"I still expect the other councillors will deputise at times, but there will be particular meetings and occasions where I can't go for varying reasons, so having someone who can help will be great."
Cr Penny Flynn was an excellent choice for the role, Cr Gulline said.
"I'm looking forward to (working with her), she's been a great support the last two years. We work well together, so it's really exciting."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham.
