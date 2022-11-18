Wow, some actual Spring mornings this week - sunny, crisp, clear and calm.
I forgot how beautiful they were!
COMMENT: Country shows - the fabric of towns
In a crazy month, during a crazy year I enjoyed a crazy week this week, but it was lovely to live through it while we were seeing some quite recognisable and delightful weather.
A few days with no thunderstorms, flash flooding or hail - at my house anyway, the rest of the country was still a bit of a mess.
Choosing to be busy, and truly blessed by my role as Chaplain at the largest secondary school in the region, my week started with the deep frying of 300 jam donuts my team and I then coated in way too much sugar and cinnamon.
Hot on the heels of our 2022 Year 12 students, next year's batch have already begun classes for 2023, and I think they require a sugary treat for that! Showing up and being fabulous deserves encouragement.
The next day I ratcheted up Brekky Club a notch or two by setting up in the sun and serving 100 hot jam doughnuts there as well - I was in the swing of it!
Believe me when I tell you that I was much more popular as a Chaplain with a tray full of hot cinnamon coated donuts on my hands rather than my usual fare of cereal, fresh fruit and healthy snacks.
On Thursday morning I set up Brekky Club in the sun again, minus the donuts, hoping the students wouldn't notice the criminal lack of sugary treats. Obviously, they are way too clever for that. They smelled the rat and were happy to nibble at the maple syrup coated cereal and tinned fruit but the excitement level certainly dipped.
That afternoon the sun kept shining and I had the pleasure of leading the school's celebration of World Kindness Day. My amazing crew of student volunteers from across the school helped their classmates make gratitude gifts to recognise character strengths, write caring cards for nursing home residents and pledge to complete Acts of Kindness.
Hundreds of students got on board to start something special, and I don't think it was only because there was chocolate involved and the chance to win some Domino's Pizza vouchers. But those certainly helped.
