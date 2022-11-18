We need to act fast to keep women safe

It's been six years since the Royal Commission into Family Violence considered the introduction of a stand-alone offence for coercive control.
The state government decided against it despite the commission recognising controlling behaviour increased the likelihood of victims being killed or seriously injured.
The region has continued to be plagued with family violence in the six years since the commission.
This week ACM shared the harrowing story of a victim-survivor who doesn't feel safe despite an intervention order being in place for 60 years.
Her perpetrator recently pleaded guilty to persistence breaching the order - 1409 times. He was placed on a good behaviour bond.
The maximum penalty for the offence is five years.
The woman says her ex-partner constantly controls her and she lives in a "prison of fear".
Stories of family violence-related homicides, like the murder of Queensland's Hannah Clarke and her three children, motivated the victim-survivor to tell her story.
After her ex-partner burned Ms Clarke and her children, it was found authorities missed or ignored signs she would be killed.
Ms Clarke's parents believe coercive control legislation could have saved their daughter's life.
The victim-survivor who spoke to ACM this week agreed.
On Wednesday NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced the state would create a stand-alone offence for coercive control, becoming the first jurisdiction to pass the life-saving law reforms.
Overseas, the reforms have been underway for years with the offence introduced in England, Wales in 2015 and Scotland in 2019.
And despite Victoria being the only state or territory to have held a royal commission into family violence, it appears to be no closer to following their lead.
A state government spokeswoman told ACM there was a "diversity of views on any legislative change".
"Extensive consultation would be a key part of any further reform," she said.
In our neighbouring state, those who carry out repeated abusive behaviours with the intent to coerce or control will be jailed for seven years.
And while Victoria Police officers are trained to recognise coercive control, there are fears our criminal justice system doesn't include the "full experience" of domestic violence.
It's widely reported that homicides are often preceded by histories of other forms of coercive and controlling behaviour.
In Australia, a woman is killed by a current or former partner every nine days.
Criminalising controlling behaviour will help prevent the escalation of abuse.
Victoria needs to act fast.
If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT.
In an emergency, call 000.
To get in touch with the national Men's Referral Service, call 1300 766 491.
