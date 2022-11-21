Wimmera rising star selected for Vic Country Squad

A rising star of Wimmera cricket has taken the next step after being selected for the Vic Country squad to represent regional Victoria at the Under 17 National Championships in January.
Connor Weidemann, who splits his time between the Dunmunkle Renegades Under 16 squad and Rup-Minyip's A Grade side, was one of just fourteen junior cricketers selected for the side.
Weidemann said he was thrilled to have been selected to be a part of the squad.
"I'm feeling excited for the tournament," Weidemann told The Wimmera Mail-Times.
"I'm looking forward to playing great cricket against and with great cricketers."
Weidemann, selected as an all-rounder for both his batting and bowling, said the selection process was grueling.
"It was pretty tough, we had trainings every fortnight in Melbourne from August," Weidemann said.
The rising star has emerged as a vital cog in regaining premiers Rup-Minyip's lineup, as both an opening bowler and batsman alongside his brother Lachlan.
After nine games of the 2022-23 season, across both Under 16 and A Grade divisions, Weidemann has excelled, smashing 201 runs at an average of 33.5, and taking 4 wickets.
Weidemann has also enjoyed stints at as part of both Geelong and Melbourne's Dowling shield teams.
Some of his teammates also made the cut for the Vic Country Squad.
"I consider myself lucky to be selected and I'm looking forward to playing with some of the best junior cricketers," Weidemann said.
"I've played against a fair few of them, and with some of them too."
The Vic Country and Vic Metro squads were selected from the Under 17 Male Emerging Players Program, which "aims to introduce players to a high-performance environment, improve their game holistically and provide the best preparation for the National Championships".
Former Test cricketer Julien Wiener will coach the Vic Country side with Richmond Cricket Club's Shannon Young as his assistant.
The national tournament will be played from January 16-23 in Hobart.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
