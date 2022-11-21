The Wimmera Mail-Times

Connor Weidemann is set to take on Australia's best at the national championships

Alex Blain
November 22 2022 - 9:31am, first published November 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Wimmera rising star selected for Vic Country Squad

A rising star of Wimmera cricket has taken the next step after being selected for the Vic Country squad to represent regional Victoria at the Under 17 National Championships in January.

