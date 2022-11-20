Despite an rainy forecast, the 158th Annual Edenhope Pastoral and Agriculture Show went ahead with the sun starting to shine around midday.
Early in the morning on Saturday, November 19, the dog trails started and the Led Calf events were underway through constant rain.
The show was the first back since 2019, due to COVID-19 restrictions, where since it's inception, Edenhope missed the annual event for the second and third years in history (first time, was during World War II).
Competitors were decked out in their raincoats, jackets, hats and gum boots for the outdoor events, and inside the sheds, the Show Shearing and Wool Handling was underway and the pavilion was judged.
Children were entertained with visiting attractions, including show bags, a VR Room set up, face painting and general fun playing in puddles.
Naracoorte's Spinners and Weavers Group was set up showing the talent and skills behind spinning wool for use in coats, blankets and all in between.
Guest numbers at the Edenhope Showgrounds grew when the sun started shining, and while the showjumping event was cancelled due to muddy grounds, the tospy event and calf challenges drew big crowds.
More information to come with final results from competitions and challenges.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
