Teaching crisis: Fed Uni survey looks to learn why teachers leave, where they go

By Michelle Smith
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 9:30am
Associate Professor Robyn Brandenberg is heading a national survey to understand why teachers leave and what they do after. Picture supplied

Teachers are leaving the profession in droves citing salary, lack of respect, intensification of workload, assessments, parent issues and the "full-on" demands of teaching leading to burnout, particularly after the COVID pandemic.

Local News

