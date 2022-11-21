The West Wimmera Shire Council is introducing a kerbside glass collection service next year.
The glass recycling bin will have a purple lid and be collected every four weeks.
The move is in line with the State Government's Circular Economy Policy, which requires each Victorian municipality to introduce glass recycling by 2027.
New glass drop-off facilities will also be in place at the shire's transfer stations and various community locations.
Mayor Tim Meyer said kerbside glass recycling, plus glass drop-off services, would improve recycling practices in the shire.
"Residents are likely to exhibit better recycling behaviour when the process is easier, such as having a dedicate household bin," he said.
"This is a step towards improving recycling in the shire, which will have a positive impact on the environment."
A bin data audit from 2020 showed about 20 per cent of the content in residents' current recycling bins was glass.
The new purple-lid bin will be rolled out to all residents receiving kerbside recycling collection.
Residents of rural properties can dispose of their glass at their nearest transfer station.
Council has partnered with three other Wimmera Councils to create a shared grass-crushing facility at Warracknabeal, which would help reduce the cost of glass recycling.
Council plans to introduce the kerbside glass collection service in the 2023-24 financial year, starting July 1, 2023.
