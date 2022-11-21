The Wimmera Mail-Times

West Wimmera introduces kerbside glass recycling in 2023

Updated November 21 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 11:30am
The West Wimmera Shire Council is introducing a kerbside glass collection service next year. The purple lid bin would collected every four weeks. Picture supplied

