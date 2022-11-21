This accursed thing just won't go away. The devious virus is back.
On the most recent figures, Victoria's COVID cases increased by almost 23 cent in the latest week for which they were compiled.
Of course, we are a long way from needing to panic.
The amazing achievements of scientists means we are much better protected.
But the most vulnerable are still at risk, and those people include some of our nearest and dearest.
Compulsory mask-wearing is now returning in health facilities in NSW and on cruise ships.
The authorities remember the way the virus came down the gangplank of the Ruby Princess in 2020.
NSW Health says it wants masks worn indoors where people crowd together, and on public transport.
Our State government has not gone to those lengths, especially a week away from an election.
But as new versions of the virus - the Omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.2.75, XBB, and BQ.1 - Victorian's start to gather in large numbers for Christmas parties, long-postponed weddings and the traditional summer barbecue.
