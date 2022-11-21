The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lowan's Labor candidate Mick Monaghan promises funding to Horsham, Murtoa

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Lowan Labor Candidate Mick Monaghan with Yarriambiack Shire Council mayor Kylie Zanker, at the Murtoa Skate Park announcement. Picture supplied

Mick Monaghan, the Labor candidate for Lowan, has promised to upgrade sporting facilities in the Wimmera if his party wins the upcoming state election.

