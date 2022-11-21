Mick Monaghan, the Labor candidate for Lowan, has promised to upgrade sporting facilities in the Wimmera if his party wins the upcoming state election.
Mr Monaghan was in Horsham and Murtoa last week to announce a $300,000 investments.
Two thirds of the cash would go towards upgrading the Murtoa skate park and installing pump tracks to accommodate scooters, BMX riders and younger skateboarders.
A re-elected Labor Government will also provide a $100,000 grant to the Centre for Participation in Horsham, to support volunteers and local community work.
The Labor hopeful said local sport is the lifeblood of Murtoa as it brings communities and families together.
"Labor is doing what matters - because we understand how important it is to have the best facilities and support possible for everyone," he said.
"A re-elected Andrews Labor Government will back local sports clubs and community organisations, with $300,000 to go towards improving facilities and supporting volunteers."
Mr Monaghan said sports clubs around the electorate have benefitted from hundreds of grants and investments from the Labor Government, with a focus on grassroots support.
"The Centre for Participation has done incredible work connecting people with services and organising volunteers that that help in a range of places across the region," he said.
"We've invested more than $1.6 billion to upgrade and improve recreation reserves and sports grounds, delivering better playing surfaces, new scoreboards, lighting upgrades and changing facilities for clubs in every corner of the state - while at the same time, supporting local jobs.
"Only a re-elected Labor Government will back the local volunteers and sports clubs - because only Labor will do what matters."
The 2022 Victorian election is this Saturday, November 26.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
