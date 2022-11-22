The Wimmera Mail-Times

HDFNL releases 2023 fixture, cracking matches await

Updated November 22 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HDFNL releases 2023 fixture, cracking matches await

The Horsham District Football Netball League have released their 2023 draw, and it's a cracker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.