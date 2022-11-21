Dimboola remain unbeaten | Weekend Pennant R7

Dimboola remain undefeated in division one of the Wimmera Weekend Pennant competition after seven rounds, with a strong win over Coughlin Park.
After a close first rink 19-17, Dimboola extended the margin, winning the second 24-21 and the third 27-17 to round out a 16-0 (70 shots to 55) win.
Elsewhere, Nhill defeated Goroke-Edenhope 16-0, 77 shots to 49, to sneak into fifth spot.
Nhill dispatched the visitors with confidence, winning rink one 27-16, rink two 26-18 and rink three 24-15.
Reigning champions Horsham City have remained in the hunt in third after a big win over Kaniva on the road, 16-0 (92-46).
The visitors rocked the home side early with 36-16 in rink one, winning rink two 28-18 and rink three 28-12.
Second-placed Sunnyside kept their noses in front of Horsham City with a thrilling 14-2 (69-68) win over Horsham Golf.
Sunnyside took the first rink 26 to 23 and the second 27 to 25, before Horsham Golf claimed the third 16-20.
In round eight, Horsham Golf face Horsham City in a must-win clash to keep their premiership hopes afloat.
In division two, Sunnyside 2 defeated Coughlin Park 2, 14-2 (69-54) while Dimboola 2 was narrowly defeated by Goroke-Edenhope 2, 12-4 (70-68).
Ladder leaders Nhill 2 enjoyed a comprehensive win over second-placed Horsham City 2, 15-1 (80-62), while Coughlin Park came home with a loss against Natimuk 1, 12-4 (77 to 68).
Meanwhile, Horsham Golf 2 defeated Sunnyside 3, 16-0 (87 to 65).
In round eight, third-placed Horsham Golf will face a challenge against first-placed Nhill 2.
In division 3, Horsham CIty 4 was defeated by second-placed Sunnyside 4, 14-2 (61-48), while Dimboola 3 defeated Nhill 4 16-0 (68-36).
First-placed Horsham City 3 defeated Coughlin Park 4, 14-2 (79-49), while Kaniva 2, Horsham Golf 3 and Nhill 3 had byes.
