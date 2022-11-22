Incumbent Lowan MP Emma Kealy has opened the cheque book this month, promising more than $20 million in funding to a plethora of council and community projects across the Wimmera.
If the Coalition win this weekend's state election, Ms Kealy has vowed to reinvigorate passenger rail to the Wimmera, fund a major redevelopment of Warracknabeal's Anzac Park and provide $5 million to transform Horsham City Oval.
Last week the Lowan MP announced funding to redevelop City Oval with a new grandstand to meet accessibility and AFL regional standards, plus new clubrooms, netball courts and changerooms.
"Horsham City Oval is Horsham's premier sporting precinct, with thousands of people passing through the gates every year, and there is no question it needs to be redeveloped to better meet the needs of all the user groups that call it home and the wider community," Ms Kealy said.
"New amenities, better accessibility and improved shelter are among the much-needed improvements that would bring Horsham City Oval up to the standard required for it to sufficiently serve the community now and into the future."
After meeting with Yarriambiack Shire Council representatives, Ms Kealy said the community would benefit from the $7-million upgrade to Anzac Park.
"Yarriambiack Shire Council has a bold vision for Anzac Park that will create a modern, exciting facility for the whole community and wider Wimmera to enjoy, and I am proud to stand with them to help bring this important project to fruition," Ms Kealy said.
"Sport is part of the fabric of our region and plays a major role in bringing people together, which is why quality sporting facilities are so important.
"The Nationals are committed to supporting grassroots sport in rural and regional Victoria and ensuring our communities have first-class facilities.
"This funding will reinvigorate Anzac Park and ensure it can continue to be a sporting hub for Warracknabeal and wider region for many years to come."
Earlier this month the National deputy leader pledged support for a business case into returning passenger trains to Horsham and Hamilton.
Ms Kealy said there were many options for making passenger rail a reality for western Victorians, and a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of the possibilities was the first step in determining the best way forward.
"Labor has given away all the spare train sets in Victoria, so we need to go back to square one and put all options on the table," she said.
"For example, Spanish rail company Talgo recently offered to fund the trial of a fast-rail service between Mt Barker and Adelaide, with the train manufacturer themselves putting up the $2.5 million to enable the trial to go ahead.
"There are also opportunities to use European-style trains with adjustable bogies that can travel on both standard and broad-gauge rail lines, meaning limited additional infrastructure would be required to establish a direct route from western Victorina to Melbourne."
Ms Kealy said better access to passenger rail services would make a huge difference to the many local residents who regularly needed to travel to larger centres for education, health and specialist appointments.
"A 2018 pre-election commitment from the Liberals and Nationals to return passenger rail to Horsham and Hamilton was emphatically supported by voters," she said.
"The Overland is currently the only passenger rail service to western Victoria, but the Andrews Labor Government has also ignored the community's wishes when it comes to this service. Improving connectivity between our communities and larger centres is vital to the long-term sustainability of our region."
