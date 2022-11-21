"Summer is the new winter," declared Halls Gap resident Will Hudson after the second instance of snow in the past month.
Despite summer scheduled to start in seven days, strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall resemble the middle of winter.
The Livefast Cafe owner posted images of snowfall atop Mount William on Monday morning on Facebook, generating more than 180 shares.
"I would only recommend hiking to the top for the most die hard snow enthusiasts as it's barely enough to cover the rocks," he said.
Gusts at the mountain's weather station reached 87km/h at 4.40pm Sunday, with the temperature dropping and remaining below zero around 1am Monday.
The wild weather also kept the State Emergency Service on its toes with 80 requests for help in the Grampians area across the weekend - 31 of them on Sunday.
Horsham had 15 requests, Stawell 11, Kaniva 10 and Ararat six.
The Bureau of Meteorology said elevated areas were most likely to experience peak wind gusts - but the potential for it was everywhere, and people should put away loose items in their backyards.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
