Mixed CBL fortunes see Lady Hornets triumph, Hornets fall short

The Hornets enjoyed mixed results during their trip to Terang for round eight on the CBL.
The Lady Hornets have continued their resurgence with another crunching win over Terang, this time on the road.
The Hornets jumped their hosts early, bursting out of the block with a 19 points to 10 opening term.
In the second term the Hornets kept up the heat, scoring 24 to 16 to go into the main break with a handy 17 point buffer.
Terang rallied in the third and hit back on the scoreboard, winning the term by three points - 19 points to 16.
However, the deficit was too much for the Tornadoes to erase as the home side scored just 9 points in the final term.
The Lady Hornets scored 12 and romped home 17 point winners.
Star Ema Iredell was brilliant all over the court and dominant at the net, finishing with a match-high 29 points.
Veteran Caitlin Story contributed 15 points, while young gun Jedah Huf scored 13 points of her own.
Lady Hornet engine Jess Cannane added 8 points to the tally, while another young gun in Imogen Worthy scored 4.
Rounding out the scorers, skipper Liv Jones finished the game with two points.
After three wins on the trot, the Lady Hornets have surged into third place on the CBL ladder, behind the two South Australian teams, setting up a crucial round of basketball.
In round nine, the Lady Hornets face their biggest test of the season yet, when they hit the road to take on the Millicent Magic and Mt Gambier Lakers.
In the men's competition, Horsham's title defence got a bit trickier after the Hornets fell just short during a tough clash with Terang.
Nothing seperated the two sides from the get-go, with the Tornadoes getting their noses in front early with a three point lead at the first change, 21 to 18.
The second term ground to a halt as both side's defensive pressure was immense, however Terang were again just in front at the main break, 31 to 24.
The Hornets were without star Austin McKenzie, however in the third, they broke the deadlock with a frantic 30 point quarter to seize the lead, 54 to 48.
However, Terang outlasted the visitors in the last to notch a six point win, 75 to 69.
Skipper Mitch Martin led the scoring for the Hornets, finishing with 20 points, including three brilliant three-pointers.
Stalwart Cody Bryan scored 14 points, while veteran Jordy Burke continued his impressive form with 10.
Playing in his first game of the year, Sam Breuer added seven points, including a wonderous three-pointer, while Damien Skurrie added six points on his own.
Max Bryan scored five, as did James Hallett while Matthew Brown added two.
The loss puts pressure on the Hornets, with two tough matches coming up in round nine against Millicent and the undefeated Mt Gambier.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
