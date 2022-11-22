A week before most Victorians hit the polling booth to cast their vote on the 2022 State election, the Dunmunkle Childcare has emerged a winner.
A new childcare facility will be built in Murtoa regardless of which party wins power this weekend after the Labor party made its pledge to the community on Sunday.
RELATED:
In October, Lowan MP Emma Kealy and the National Party promised $845,000 if the Coalition were successful this weekend.
Yarriambiack Shire Council mayor Kylie Zanker said the council was proud to secure the project that has been a priority for Council and the community for years.
"The tireless work of our Councillors, staff and the community has finally paid off," she said.
"The Labor announcement over the weekend to fund a childcare facility in Murtoa is music to our ears."
SPORT:
Cr Zanker said the community have been advocating for a dedicated childcare facility in the southern end of the municipality for decades.
In 2021, the council spoken publicly about the community's desperate need for childcare facility, which spurred a unanimously vote to commit $400,000 in the 2022/23 budget.
Throughout 2022, the childcare centre was a conduit for MPs.
In February, Animal Justice Party representative and Member of the Legislative Council for Western Victoria Andy Meddick submitted a state budget funding request for Dunmunkle Childcare Centre for $400,000.
In April, Dr Webster met with a group of parents and representatives from Yarriambiack Shire Council to discuss the provision of childcare at Murtoa's Neighbourhood House.
The incumbent federal member for Mallee then promised $845,000 towards establishing a long care day care centre that month.
OTHER NEWS:
Locally, childcare has been a complex and frustrating challenge for young families for decades and continues to be a barrier for predominantly women entering and re-entering the workforce when starting and raising families.
The council represents some of the lowest intergenerational health and education outcomes in the state, which can be direct attributed to the lack of and limited access to basic services such as childcare.
"Our region is experiencing social and economic change, creating growing demand for a skilled and educated workforce," Cr Zanker said.
"Addressing the barriers faced by families in the region through equitable, innovative, place-based childcare gives children and young people the best possible chance to thrive."
The new facility will reduce the reliance on Horsham and Warracknabeal based childcare services and reduce the waiting lists across the region.
"The benefits of this project are generational and far-reaching," Cr Zanker said.
"Parents and carers will be able to re-enter the workforce and contribute to the skilled workforce shortages. Our children will benefit with an equal playing field for opportunities in early childhood development.
"On behalf of Council, we'd like to thank the community members of Minyip, Murtoa and Rupanyup who have championed this project, working alongside Council in advocating loudly to all sides of government. This is such a momentous achievement for our community."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.