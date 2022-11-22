The Ararat Football Club is ready for a massive 2023 season after announcing a huge recruit in ex-AFL player Tom Williamson.
Williamson will return to his old stomping ground after he retired from the Carlton Football Club in early 2022, where he played 44 games before finishing the year at the North Melbourne VFL team.
Rats president David Hosking told Australian Community Media he was excited to see Williamson return to Ararat and his club of origin.
"It means that right across the club, whether it's our coaches or younger players, there's now an opportunity to learn from a guy who's just played at the highest level. It's a big, big plus for us," Mr Hosking said.
The club president said Williamson's skills and tall stature meant he could potentially fill multiple roles on the team.
"He's mobile enough and good enough at ground level to play in the midfield. He's also big enough, tall enough and strong enough to fill in a key position role," Mr Hosking said.
Williamson showed promise as an up-and-coming defender at Carlton, playing 15 AFL games in his debut season in 2017, however back injuries hampered him throughout last year, failing to play a senior game for the Blues in 2018.
In 2020, Williamson returned to his best, playing 15 games for the season, with his versatility on full display, leading him to be snapped up by North Melbourne's VFL side in 2022 upon leaving Carlton.
In his first game for the club, Williamson accumulated 13 disposals and two tackles playing on the wing and across half-back.
Hosking said the club was also delighted to regain Jack Ganley, who had recent stints in both the Ballarat Football League and the Northern Territory Football League.
"We're adding an ex-AFL player and a two-time best and fairest, who's still only 29, to our list. It means we're looking pretty strong for the coming year," he said.
"We're still a pretty young side and we'll see a lot of improvement."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
