The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham golfers take on the 'ultimate challenge' to raise money for cancer

Updated November 23 2022 - 7:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Wearn, Chris Barber and Andrew Cartledge make up the team I Like Big Putts, ready to take on the challenge of the Longest Day. Picture supplied.

When it comes to challenges in golf it doesn't get any bigger than the Longest Day: four rounds, 72 holes, of golf back-to-back on the same day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.