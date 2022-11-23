When it comes to challenges in golf it doesn't get any bigger than the Longest Day: four rounds, 72 holes, of golf back-to-back on the same day.
The Longest Day is the ultimate golf challenge designed to test your skill, strength and stamina.
You would have to be either brave or stupid or perhaps both to attempt it.
And that's exactly what three Horsham golfers are going to do.
The team "I like big putts" consisting of Luke Wearn, Chris Barber and Andrew Cartledge are tackling this momentous feat on the December 12.
Hitting off just before dawn at Horsham Golf Club, they expect to finish between 7 and 8pm. That's 14 hours of non stop walking, hitting, searching, putting and trying to stay sane.
It is estimated that between 40 to 50 kilometres will be walked by each competitor all in the effort to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
The money raised will enable Cancer Council to fund vital research, implement education and prevention programs and provide essential support services for cancer patients and their families.
Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with two in three Australians diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.
Cartledge, whose father past away due to cancer, said that this is personal.
"This is predominately about skin cancer but my father passed away seventeen years ago with a brain tumour," Cartledge said.
He was an avid golfer and I will be doing this in his memory."
You too can also take up the challenge on the day by sponsoring the team in their pursuit of golfing exhaustion.
A suggested amount would be $1 per hole or you can give any amount. All funds raised are tax deductible. To participate please head to https://tinyurl.com/bigputts
Another way to get involved is to offer to come and carry a bag or walk a round with the boys.
To get involved, contact Horsham Golf Club on 03 5382 1652
