Police investigate fatal collision in Horsham

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are establishing the exact circumstances around the collision in Horsham on Monday.
It is believed three vehicles collided on McPherson Street, near McBryde Street, around 12pm.
The female driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
A male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another female driver was not injured.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To date, 223 lives were lost on Victoria roads this year, compared to 198 at the same time 12 months ago.
