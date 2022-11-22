The Wimmera Mail-Times

Police investigate fatal collision in Horsham

Updated November 22 2022 - 2:54pm, first published 2:30pm
A woman has died following a collision in Horsham this afternoon. File picture

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are establishing the exact circumstances around the collision in Horsham on Monday.

