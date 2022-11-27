Champions crowned at Catalina Foursomes, veterans play stableford game

The Catalina Golf and Country Club Foursomes Championships were played and completed at the Horsham Golf Club on Thursday, November 17.
This year there were two changes from previous years for this event. The first was that a division two was introduced with Catalina GCC Life Member Dawn Scott generously donating a salver for the second division.
The second change was due to the fact that half the Horsham golf course was closed to play to allow the course to recover from recent heavy rain.
Consequently only 9 holes were available which were played twice.
Players were required to play within their handicap divisions.
Winners of the Division one 36 holes scratch were Marg Taylor and Julie Wirth, while the 36 hole nett winners were June Crabtree and Liz Jackman.
Division 2 36 scratch winners were Lenore Sleep and Cheryl Breuer and the 36 nett winners were Jill Gawith and Marie Oliver.
Meanwhile, Monday, November 21 saw the Wimmera District Veteran Golfers Association (WDVGA) play a Stableford golf game at Nhill Golf Club.
Bob Hayes was the division one winner on 33 points, while Greg Proud came runner up with 31 points.
Division two was won on countback by Mike Brown 32 points, with Ian Moorehead runner up.
The ball rundown was a follows,
31 points: Peter Hammond;
30 points: Paul Holmes, David Ryan, John Barbetti, Stan Ryan, Graeme Moncrieff, Ron Norton.
29 points: Rob Porter, Reg Cunningham;
28 points: Elston Arnold, Norrie Poulton, Dennis Hutchinson
27 points Rob Norton.
Nearest the pins went to fourth and ninth holes David Ryan, seventh hole Brendan Stemp, twelfth hole Reg Cunningham and fourteenth hole Rex Konig.
The Annual General Meeting was held after the game at Nhill.
The next game will be on Monday December 5 at Chalambar Golf Club in Ararat.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.