The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nurse Geyer's Private Hospitals, 1914-1929

By Horsham Historical Society
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edith Geyers first private hospital, Riverview, at 2-4 Stawell Road, Horsham, 1914. Picture by HHS 025318

The story of Edith Geyer and her role in the health care of residents of Horsham is a tale of a pioneer woman struggling through adversity to ultimately succeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.