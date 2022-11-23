Nurse Geyer's Private Hospitals, 1914-1929

Edith had her own cottage, 'Weymouth', a little further west on the corner of Baillie and Burgess Streets. She was now 55 years old and may have thought about retiring. However, the demand for affordable hospital care was increasing with Horsham's rapid growth. The public hospital had yet to build a maternity ward and the two major private hospitals, Abbotsleigh and Wembley, charged between four and five guineas per week.