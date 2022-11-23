Nurse Geyer's Private Hospitals, 1914-1929

The story of Edith Geyer and her role in the health care of residents of Horsham is a tale of a pioneer woman struggling through adversity to ultimately succeed.
In 1877 seven-year-old Edith Mary Bound was living in Liskeard in Cornwall when her father died from pleurisy.
Her mother bravely took her young family of eight to Australia, arriving in Adelaide in 1878.
About 1885 most of the family moved to Winiam, south of Nhill, where Edith's brothers had a fruit growing and drying business.
It was here that Edith met labourer Edward Geyer and, at 17 years of age, married and started a family.
A bare 11 years later Edward Geyer succumbed to typhoid leaving Edith with six young children and a seventh on the way.
There was no such thing as Government assistance in those days so the local community rallied round and held a benefit, which raised £14. This allowed her time to make a plan.
In November 1901 she took the children, the eldest only 13, fruit picking to Mildura.
The perilous overland trip on desert tracks was later described by her son Melville in the September 1, 1931 issue of The Horsham Times (now The Wimmera Mail-Times).
The next two seasons were poor in Mildura so the family returned to Nhill where, after being trained by a local doctor, Edith became a registered midwife in 1908.
Edith worked as a nurse in Nhill until late 1913, by which time her two eldest children, Mabel and Arthur, had married.
She moved her family to Horsham where she rented 'Riverview' at 2 Stawell Road and registered it as a private maternity hospital on March 1, 1914.
In mid-1916 Harlington House at 37 Wilson Street became available for lease.
This was the rambling residence of the late Henry Harling Barrett of Royal Hotel fame. Edith rented Harlington House and registered it as a private hospital.
The larger building allowed her to take in neonatal, medical and surgical patients as well as midwifery patients.
Before the advent of antibiotics, post-operative complications and deaths were not uncommon.
Many of the death notices praised the care and attention bestowed by "Nurse Geyer and her daughters", Sophie and Lily.
In the midst of this Edith was suffering personal troubles.
Three of her sons had enlisted in World War 1 and two had been severely wounded. Melville returned in 1919 with an injured right arm and Ernest, who had been badly gassed, disappeared from the front in 1917.
Six years later he was tracked down by Edith in North America. He returned to Horsham in 1924.
Harlington House was put up for sale by Barrett's executors in 1920 so Edith had to find new premises.
Melville, as a wounded war veteran, secured a loan and purchased a property at 189 Baillie Street, opposite May Park. On this he built 'Liscard'.
This became Edith's third private hospital. It had seven rooms and a kitchen, bathroom, pantry and an external maid's room.
After Lily married Victor Presser in 1921 and moved to Goroke and Sophie married Percy Mayberry in 1922 and moved to Gymbowen, Edith probably had to employ extra staff.
An attempt by Melville and Edith to sell Liscard in 1922 suggests the hospital was becoming less viable. In March 1924 they did succeed in selling and Melville, who was by now married and starting a family, built a house on the eastern corner of Wallis and Baillie Streets.
Edith had her own cottage, 'Weymouth', a little further west on the corner of Baillie and Burgess Streets. She was now 55 years old and may have thought about retiring. However, the demand for affordable hospital care was increasing with Horsham's rapid growth. The public hospital had yet to build a maternity ward and the two major private hospitals, Abbotsleigh and Wembley, charged between four and five guineas per week.
In November 1924 Edith registered her own home, 'Weymouth' at 266 Baillie Street, as a hospital. She ran Weymouth as a smaller private hospital, specialising in women and children.
In December 1925 Edith secured the lease on her old hospital, 'Liscard' and advertised that she would "carry on her hospital there as before". In 1927 the public hospital finally built a maternity ward and by 1929 Edith had left Liscard and advertised herself as a private nurse.
This was a common arrangement in the years before there was any form of hospice care for a frail or terminally ill person. A nurse would be engaged to live in the house to provide full-time care.
About 1934 Edith spent some time at a small community hospital at Goroke but failing health forced her to reduce her activity and she retired to Horsham to live with her son Melville and family.
Tragedy was to befall Edith Geyer about 8.00 pm on 27 January 1937. She was being driven in her daughter and son-in-law's car when a truck drifted onto the wrong side of the road and struck her. She was taken to hospital but died a few hours later. She was 67.
The newspaper article described her as a "capable nurse" but the real accolade came some years later. In May 1949, at an RSL meeting to honour mothers of ex-servicemen, the guest speaker was the legendary Matron Arthur of the Horsham Base Hospital. She said of Edith Geyer, "She took in midwifery cases and, although she did not have any diplomas, she did wonderful work which was highly respected by the doctors".
