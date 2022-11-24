The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hornets men and women face season defining trip to South Australia in round nine

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hornets coach Scott Benbow addresses his players. Picture by Alex Blain.

Horsham's basketball teams face the biggest challenge of their respective CBL seasons, when they head to South Australia for round nine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.