Horsham's basketball teams face the biggest challenge of their respective CBL seasons, when they head to South Australia for round nine.
The Hornets are looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to Terang, but won't be shown any quarter by Millicent or Mt Gambier, according to coach Scott Benbow.
"It's a huge (round), and we're well aware of that. They're two very good sides," Benbow said.
The Hornets will welcome back Tim Wade, along with star Austin McKenzie, however guard James Hallett will miss a week with a hairline fracture in his knuckle.
"We know our season's on the line," Benbow said.
"We're going to have to fight tooth and nail every game that we play now to sneak into the four. If we can, there's no reason we can't do what we did last year and go all the way."
Benbow said the side was fired up by the loss to Terang, and had upped the intensity at training after soul-searching honesty session.
"It was really, really physical... it was nearly mouth guard stuff," Benbow said. "It was all in good spirits... it looks like there was a bit of fire in the belly there now."
After three wins on the trot, the Lady Hornets have surged into third place on the CBL ladder setting up a crucial round of basketball.
However, Millicent and Mt Gambier sit in the top two spots on the ladder and are a different prospect said Lady Hornets head coach Beck McIntyre.
"It will definitely be a very big test for us," McIntyre said. "It's going to be really hard-fought, strong basketball but it's always good to play the best, because you know where you're at.
Millicent in particular are a dangerous prospect, with Emily Winter, Georgia Winter and Jasmin Rowe all NBL1 players for the Mt Gambier Pioneers or Woodville Warriors. .
"We'll definitely be working our butts off to try and get a win," McIntyre said.
Whatever the result, the Lady Hornets would return all the better for it.
"It's not only about winning and losing, for us it's about the program and the culture we're creating," McIntyre said, noting the camaraderie between the men's and women's' teams.
"The development, looking to the future, having these four or five girls that are under 18 or just turned 18, it's exciting. Every game they get under their belt.
"It'll be awesome to go down there and experience that level of elite basketball, it's a fantastic opportunity for everyone."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
