The Wimmera Mail-Times

What's on in the Grampians throughout November and December?

Updated November 23 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comedian Nelly Thomas will host a seminar at Horsham Town Hall at 6pm about gender equity.

Friday, November 25

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.