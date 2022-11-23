Friday, November 25
Horsham
Musician Eric Bogle will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Bogle is an internationally known and respected songwriter. For nearly 40 years he has toured the world with his music, inflicting his songs on innocent bystanders from outback Australia to the streets of New York and many places in between. Tickets for the event will cost $69. For more information about the event people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/eric-bogle-2/.
Saturday, November 26
Horsham
Music group HeadRusH will perform at the Victoria Hotel at 9pm. The group will play a variety of genres such as pop, rock, and retro hits from the '70s. Entry is free. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/horsham/headrush-live-the-vic/200023151025559.
Wednesday, November 30
Horsham
Comedian Nelly Thomas will host a seminar at Horsham Town Hall at 6pm about gender equity. The event is a reflection and networking opportunity to discuss importance in early years service play in promoting gender equity and preventing violence against women and children. Tickets for the event will cost $10, for more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/nelly-thomas-on-gender-equity-in-the-early-years/.
Wednesday, November 30
Horsham
Harness racing returns with the 'Hot To Trot Horsham' at the Horsham Racing Centre. The nine race card of harness racing begins at 12:45pm. Free entry via West Side. Full TAB service. Lunch available West Side Bistro from 11.30am and Trackside Canteen from 12pm. Trackview lounge and bar open from 1am.
Saturday, December 3
Haven
The Haven Twilight Christmas Market is returns on Saturday, December 3, between 4-8pm. Organisers already have lots of new stallholders registering so looks like it will be quite a big market.
December 4
Sunday Sessions at Montara Wines
Montara Wines is celebrating the reopening of its cellar doors with a day of wine, food and spectacular views. Visitors can try Montara's selection of wine while listening to live music by Dave Nicholson and treating themselves to tasting platters or food provided by the Ozzy Kebabs Food Truck. Visitors can contact the cellar door on 5352 4798 to reserve a table and pre-order a tasting platter.
