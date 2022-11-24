The Wimmera Mail-Times

Kalkee goes a game clear after round seven | Tennis

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Sayle follows through a monstrous forehand. Picture by Alex Blain.

Steve Schultz and young gun James Sayle were impressive for Kalkee.

Kalkee have gone a game clear on the top of the Pennant division ladder after seven rounds, with a confident win over second-placed Central Park on Saturday, November 19. The visitors saw off the hosts comfortably, finishing the day 9 sets to 3, 78 games to 46 winners, in a mirror of the club's round two clash, during which Central Park took the chocolates 9-3. Veteran Steve Schultz and young gun James Sayle won all their rubbers and were impressive for Kalkee, who haven't lost a match since round two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.