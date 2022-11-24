Kalkee goes a game clear after round seven | Tennis

Steve Schultz and young gun James Sayle were impressive for Kalkee.
Kalkee have gone a game clear on the top of the Pennant division ladder after seven rounds, with a confident win over second-placed Central Park on Saturday, November 19. The visitors saw off the hosts comfortably, finishing the day 9 sets to 3, 78 games to 46 winners, in a mirror of the club's round two clash, during which Central Park took the chocolates 9-3. Veteran Steve Schultz and young gun James Sayle won all their rubbers and were impressive for Kalkee, who haven't lost a match since round two.
Meanwhile, Horsham Lawn narrowly defeated St Michael's, winning 7-5, 79 games to 73. Little separated the two sides throughout the afternoon, as Graeme Wood didn't drop a set for the visitors, while Chris Ellis fought hard for the reigning premiers.
The result sets up an intriguing clash between Kalkee and Horsham Lawn, who have both been in tremendous form since their round three meeting. Kalkee won that clash, but Horsham Lawn aren't to be trifled with.
READ MORE:
In the A Special competition, Natimuk remain undefeated after thrashing Brimpean 11-3, 109 games to 52. Horsham Lawn Thompson continued their stellar run of form with a 8-5, 88 games to 75, win over Homers, while Drung South defeated Haven 9-5, 98 games to 70m leaving Haven to continue their search for a maiden win of the season. Kalkee defeated Central Park 10-4, 104 games to 68, while Horsham Lawn Dorman, 4 sets, 50 games, drew Telangatuk East, 6 sets, 61 games.
The A Grade competition Haven kept top spot with a 10-2 victory over Drung South, 89 games to 41. Meanwhile, Central Park also enjoyed a strong win, defeating Homers 10-2, 91 games to 42. Second-placed Horsham Lawn Bardell kept up the heat on Haven with a 7-4, 72 games to 53 win over clubmates Horsham Lawn O'Connor.
In B Special, Natimuk defeated Haven 10-2, 90 games to 39, while ladder leaders Central Park extended their stay at the top of the table with a 10-2, 91 games to 51 win over Laharum. Elsewhere, St Michael's defeated Horsham Lawn, 9-3, 83 games to 53.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.