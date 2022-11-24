Kalkee goes a game clear after round seven | Tennis

Kalkee have gone a game clear on the top of the Pennant division ladder after seven rounds, with a confident win over second-placed Central Park on Saturday, November 19. The visitors saw off the hosts comfortably, finishing the day 9 sets to 3, 78 games to 46 winners, in a mirror of the club's round two clash, during which Central Park took the chocolates 9-3. Veteran Steve Schultz and young gun James Sayle won all their rubbers and were impressive for Kalkee, who haven't lost a match since round two.

