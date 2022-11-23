When Dorothy followed the yellow brick road, she not only found a way home, but she discovered new traits about herself that she didn't know existed.
Job Victoria Advocates Jodie Mathews and Kate Adams want to help workers find their inner courage, strength and confidence.
"Right now, many people are going through a career change," Ms Adams said.
"However, with all of the national and state-level training programs, incentives and announcements taking place, it can be difficult to work out the best path forward."
Ms Matthews said that is when Jobs Victoria Advocates come in.
"We're a free, career change service that can link you up to a suite of job and training programs across the state and nationally," she said.
"We have an extensive understanding of the landscape and can help you link up with the right organisation or service. Best of all, the only eligibility required is that you live in Victoria."
The Jobs Victoria Advocates work with the Wimmera Development Association at the Federation University Campus, 289 Baillie Street, Horsham.
The Victorian government invested more $41.4 million into the Jobs Victoria Advocates program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 advocates operate now across Victoria under the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.
"Our roles cover the five local government areas of the Wimmera - Horsham, West Wimmera, Hindmarsh, Yarriambiack and Northern Grampians," Ms Adams said.
"We can help you with your resume, provide sound advice on the jobs that might be suitable for you... basically we're here to point you in the right direction."
This weekend, the Jobs Victoria Advocates are running an interactive competition for the chance to win up to $200. See Page 9 of today's Black Friday sales wrap for details. For more information, visit the Jobs Victoria Advocates stall at the Kannamaroo Festival.
"All you need to do is follow the yellow brick road," Ms Matthews said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
