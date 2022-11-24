The stage is set, albeit in a different location, for the return of the Kannamaroo Festival.
In 2022, the three-day spectacle of music, entertainment, food and festivities will attract more than a thousand people to Horsham.
Beginning on Friday, the festival will see Firebrace Street buzzing with activity for the Black Friday Sale, with footpath trading, busking and game for the young and old.
At 6pm, the community will gather at Roberts Place to watch 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' on the mobile big screen.
Across the weekend, carnival rides and amusements at Horsham Plaza west end car park, capped off with the fireworks pyromusical blast at Horsham Showgrounds on Saturday night from 9.30pm.
Kannamaroo Festival committee chair Di Bell said planning for this year's event required strength and resilience.
"Despite all the challenges the festival has continued through drought, covid and whatever else came along and now a super wet spring - maybe we should be called the Resilient Committee who never give up," she quipped.
Mrs Bell noted the festival was established in 1980 along the banks of the river Wimmera, with the aim to deliver an event that was fun, free to attend and that celebrated the Wimmera community.
"It's interesting how many ask about it and look forward to it year after year," she said.
"Many of us have hilarious memories of the birdman, ironman and raft events on the river, the Saturday parade up Firebrace St, the kids all decorating their bikes for the parade, people on stilt, jugglers, magicians, clowns and so many things that bring smiles to peoples faces.
"We've kept modifying to suit feedback and changing conditions, and also what the Committee of committed volunteers can manage."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
