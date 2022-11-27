The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lydia Schneider is set to take the reins at Taylors Lake in 2023

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
November 27 2022 - 5:00pm
Lydia Schneider is ready to jump into the deep end in 2023. Picture by Alex Blain.

Taylors Lake have continued a bumper off season with the announcement that incoming coach Lydia Schneider will lead the Lakers' resurgent A Grade side in 2023.

