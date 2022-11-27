Taylors Lake have continued a bumper off season with the announcement that incoming coach Lydia Schneider will lead the Lakers' resurgent A Grade side in 2023.
Schneider said she was looking forward to dive into the role.
"I'm definitely excited. It was out of the blue to be offered it, it did take a bit to wrap my head around doing it," Schneider said.
"The club's been really great and really supportive, they've taken on any ideas I've had, or any concerns."
The prospect of an A Grade return has created a "really positive" atmosphere at the club, according to Schneider.
"They just really want to make a great netball environment, centred around family, to hopefully get more people involved," Schneider said. "We want to bring everyone together as a community."
Taylors Lake will be an unknown prospect in 2023, something that could work to their advantage.
"The joy of not having A Grade for two years is you get to start from scratch," Schneider said.
"It can be daunting, but I also think it's a good thing because we get to do what we want to do, we can try new things that other clubs might not have the opportunity to try."
A Wimmera native, Schneider has played netball her whole life and has enjoyed leadership positions throughout her career.
"I grew up in Nhill, I did all my juniors in Nhill and then I had a break while I did my apprenticeship," Schneider said.
"I played for Dimboola for a few years, playing in both A and B grades, and then went back to Nhill to play with my best friend.
"I captained the B Grade last year and was vice-captain this year, when we won the premiership."
In 2021, Schneider was also named Nhill's B Grade Best and Fairest.
It will the be the first A Grade side Schneider has coached. Schneider will be joined in the Lakers' coaching team by assistant coach Chloe Kelm.
Schneider said Kelm had already shown she was going to a huge asset for the club.
"She's great... she's very young and she's all these ideas," Schneider said. "I think she's much more capable than she gives herself credit for... she's a little secret weapon."
Positivity was a key goal for Schneider's vision for the Lakers in 2023.
"Everyone wants a premiership, so obviously that would be the ultimate goal," Schneider said.
"But I just want the girls to have all loved the season all the way through. I want them to have enjoyed the preseason through to the last game.
"If they've enjoyed it and haven't hit that plateau mid-season where you're thinking 'oh, I just wish this would be done', then they'll come back next year and more will come, and we'll be known as a club where the netballers have a great time, and hopefully, success."
Schneider said she was looking forward to building a strong team.
"My goal is to have really open communication with all the girls, to know what's going on with them," Schneider said.
"Everyone's got a life outside of netball, so you need to be understanding and reasonable.
"I want to understand what would they like to see at the club, and get out of their netball as well to help achieve their personal goals."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
