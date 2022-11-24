The Wimmera Mail-Times

Flood, weather hardship takes its toll

By Dr Anne Webster, Federal Member for Mallee
November 25 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Anne Webster, Federal member for Mallee

It has been a difficult couple of months for many in Mallee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.