I've been trying to avoid mentioning the elephant in the room - and it's not the State election or the rate of inflation - and it's definitely not an elephant.
The elephant in the room is a gigantic swarm of mosquitoes about the size of an elephant, hovering above my body anywhere I move around the outside of my home.
Although, to be honest, I'm too scared to go outdoors much anymore.
The girls and I try to take our puppies for a walk but we end up spending the whole time whacking each other like crazy to kill the enemy, and that just makes us cranky.
With small ponds all over the front lawn, parts of the driveway puddles, and wee lakes along the fence line, it's just damp anywhere I venture at the minute.
I've got a pile of gravel at the front door that I need to finish shovelling into potholes, but I'm too frightened of hurting myself with all the slapping, smacking and swiping at insects I'd need to do while holding a sharp metal implement!
It's getting harder for me to see outside too, as my windows are coated by the rain, wind and dead insects. I want to wash them until they sparkle but I'm afraid of being bitten to the point of anger and throwing in the towel before I'm done - or the squeegee anyway.
Christmas is coming and I need to clean up.
Speaking of Christmas, it is only weeks away now, are the mosquitoes going on holiday, or do we need to stay indoors throughout our celebrations?
That might be best, because I'm not brave enough to oil the deck at present with all those blood sucking stingers out there.
It doesn't matter how many clothes I wear, they can hurt through anything.
Just like the virus, a face mask won't help either.
I know we need to keep calm and carry on, but Ross River Fever is in town, and I don't think a spot of insect repellent will solve the problem - it's a rare commodity, and even with my darling 16-year-old daughter working part-time as a pharmacy assistant, there is no guarantee of getting the good stuff!
Oh well, best excuse for a messy yard I've ever had.
